Death Notice: Byron Burningham
Originally Published: June 28, 2022 1:49 p.m.
Byron Burningham, 84 of Ash Fork, AZ passed away June 15, 2022 at home.
He was born August 6, 1937 in Las Angeles, CA. Services will be held Monday, June 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Interment will conclude service at Ash Fork, Cemetery.
