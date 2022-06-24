OFFERS
Obituary: Frank Orozco

Frank Orozco.

Frank Orozco.

Originally Published: June 24, 2022 3:32 p.m.

Frank Lester Orozco, 46, of Williams, Arizona, passed away at home on June 18, 2022.

Frank was born in Williams, Arizona on April 7, 1976, to Frank and Norma Orozco. Frank grew up and attended school in Ash Fork and Williams where he participated in youth football and Little League Baseball.

He attended Williams High School and played football, basketball and baseball all four years. After graduating high school, Frank worked as a cable technician in Williams and Bagdad, Arizona for a couple of years. He later pursued a career as an electrician and worked all over northern Arizona, but mostly in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Williams. Frank loved the outdoors and camping, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, etc.

Frank is survived by his beautiful daughter, Zarianna, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Father Frank M Orozco, Jr., of Ash Fork, Arizona, Mother, Norma Orozco of Williams, Arizona, Brother Michael (Sandy) Orozco of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sister, Cami (Travis) Grantham of Williams, Arizona, brother Aaron Orozco of Williams, Arizona, brother Pete (Rosa) Orozco of Henderson, Nevada, and brothers Houston (Amanda) and Mario (Melissa) Orozco of Williams, Arizona, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who cherished his friendship and will truly miss his beautiful smile and sweet spirit.

Services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1111 Stockmen’s Rd, Williams, Arizona at 10 a.m.

