Williams Police now accepting expired/unused prescriptions

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 2:26 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department, in conjunction with the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, was recently awarded a community support project grant for $1,250.

The grant will be used to assist community members with the disposal of expired/unused prescription drugs and for victims of crime that need immediate assistance.

This is the fifth consecutive year of this program implementation, which has had positive results within the community.

The Williams Police Department would like to thank the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff for their continued support in efforts to keep the Williams community safe.

Information provided by Williams Police Department

