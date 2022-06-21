Tusayan offers drone light show for annual July 4 celebration

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The town of Tusayan is excited to offer a patriotic drone and lazer show as part of the town’s annual Fourth of July festivities.

According to the town, the drones will bring the same awe and spectacular to the Grand Canyon as fireworks, without the risk of fire and chemical pollution.

This year, additional drones and lazers have been added to the show, increasing the runtime, to ensure that the overall experience is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for residents and guests.

The celebration starts long before dark with local band Exit 64 preforming next to guest artist Michael Grimm (America’s Got Talent Winner) starting at 5:30 p.m. Food, beer and a kid zone will be available at additional cost. The events will be held off State Route 64 in Tusayan at the IMAX Theater. For the first time, Native American Dancers will also perform.

Other entertainment throughout the day includes a bike decorating competition for kids starting at 3:30 p.m. and a parade themed “Tusayan Traditions” at 4:30 p.m.