Tusayan cleans up during Community Garden Clean-up Day
Originally Published: June 21, 2022 12:26 p.m.
The town of Tusayan held its Community Garden Clean-up Day June 10.
During the event, town staff offered plants for check out through the local TOT Pass (Town of Tusayan Services Pass).
Photo Gallery
Tusayan Community Garden Clean-up Day
Participants were provided hamburgers and hot dogs from RJ’s Mexican Food Truck, courtesy of donations by Foodie Club and Tusayan Fire District provided water soakers for participants.
Coconino County also provided books for young people about gardening and Mayor Clarinda Vail and her husband, John, donated drinks for the event.
