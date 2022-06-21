OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tusayan cleans up during Community Garden Clean-up Day

The town of Tusayan held its Community Garden Clean-up Day June 10. (Photo/Town of Tusayan)

The town of Tusayan held its Community Garden Clean-up Day June 10. (Photo/Town of Tusayan)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 12:26 p.m.

The town of Tusayan held its Community Garden Clean-up Day June 10.

During the event, town staff offered plants for check out through the local TOT Pass (Town of Tusayan Services Pass).

Photo Gallery

Tusayan Community Garden Clean-up Day

Participants were provided hamburgers and hot dogs from RJ’s Mexican Food Truck, courtesy of donations by Foodie Club and Tusayan Fire District provided water soakers for participants.

Coconino County also provided books for young people about gardening and Mayor Clarinda Vail and her husband, John, donated drinks for the event.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State