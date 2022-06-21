Local ranchers return for annual Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo in Williams (photos)

The 44th annual Arizona Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo returned to Williams June 18-19.

Highlights included ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild cow milking. A cowboy church service took place June 19 at the grandstands.

Photo Gallery 44th annual Cowpuncher's Reunion Rodeo

Cowpunchers is unique and structured for families with many activities for youth. Most participants live in remote locations and use the rodeo as a reunion to catch up with other ranchers who have become like family.