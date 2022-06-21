OFFERS
Grand Canyon to host community meetings on future construction projects

Grand Canyon National Park will be hosting two open-house style meetings to brief Grand Canyon and Tusayan residents on several upcoming construction projects. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 12:27 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will be hosting two open-house style meetings to brief Grand Canyon and Tusayan residents on several upcoming construction projects.

The meetings take place June 27, from 6 – 8 p.m. and June 28 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Topics will include construction projects that will be underway over the next few years, including the Transcanyon Waterline.

Both meetings will be held at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium.

Representatives from the Grand Canyon project team will present on three major projects, with presentations at 6:30 p.m. June 27 and 10 a.m. June 28.

According to the park, there will be time both before and after the presentation to look at maps and project information.

