Community calendar: week of June 22

Grand Opry returns July 2

Habitat for Humanity's Grand Opry returns July 2 from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Babbitt Polson stage in downtown Williams. The event features food, a beer tent, games, cake walk, auction and live music. Adult tickets cost $10, Kids $5 and families $30.

Lions Club collection centers

The Williams Lions Club is dedicated to serve their community, including helping providing vision for all. As part of this service, the club has collection points for used hearing aids, glasses and cases. In Williams, these collection points are located at the Williams Library, Williams Health Clinic and the Williams Senior Center.

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4. Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Friends of the NRA Banquet Sept. 17

A Friends of the NRA Banquet will be held at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse in Williams Sept. 17. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nra.org.

Ash Fork Food Pantry fundraiser June 25

St. Vincent de Paul is hosting a fundraiser for improvements at the Food Pantry June 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Hall, 47061 N 7th St., Ash Fork.

There will be a breakfast wtih pancakes, bacone, eggs, fruit and a bevarage. $5 for adults and $2 for children under 10. There will also be raffle items including gift cards, local art and more.

Ash Fork 2nd Annual 4th of July celebration and fundraiser

The Ash Fork Fourth of July celebration and fundraiser is July 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Route 66 and West Lewis Avenue in Ash Fork. The event is sponsored by Ash Fork Development Association and will include food, games, pony rides, and exhibitors. Proceeds support annual costs to maintain Stone Dam Lake/family recreation area. Exhibitors can register at (928) 637-0204.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.