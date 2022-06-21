AZGFD accepting photos for Arizona Wildlife Calendar Contest
Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views' annual calendar? Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of wildlife? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 16th annual wildlife photo contest.
One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2023 calendar, which is published in the November-December 2022 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views.
The best-in-show photo is then published on the calendar's cover, and as one of the photos representing a month.
Arizona Game and Fish is partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Use the online form at www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form.
