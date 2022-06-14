Williams Little League announces 11/12 softball All-Star team
Originally Published: June 14, 2022 5:08 p.m.
The Williams 11/12 girls All-Stars include Isabella Acosta, Alayna Avila, Taylor Diaz, Eva Flores, Gabriella Gillespie, Faith Jensen, Kloe Johnson, Sonia Lopez, Kenzie Orozco, Leah Rivera, Haileigh Solberg, Kallie Trimble, Reese Trimble and Andrea Vazquez. (Submitted photo)
