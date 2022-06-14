Williams 911: week of June 3-9

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a private property hit and run between two semi-trucks. Report taken, suspect vehicle identified.





• Officers responded to local hotel for public accident involving sewer issues. City of Williams workers on scene.

• Officers conducted an Assist Other Agency for Flag Police Department. A possible victim of domestic violence was interviewed in an aggravated assault case. Information was forwarded to Flagstaff Police detectives.



• Officers contact a suspicious subject panhandling in downtown area. Subject left on request.

• Officers conducted 1st annual Cops and Bobbers event at Buckskinner Park. Approximately 110 children were provided with fishing poles and licenses to fish. Game and Fish Officers were on scene to assist.



• Officers responded to a local business for a report of a man waving a handgun around. A local teen was contacted with an airsoft gun. He was playing around with friends. He was warned not to display any firearm in a reckless manner.

• Officers took report of Court Order Violation involving a protected person being called by defendant. Referred to City Attorney.

• Officers took report of private property collision that occurred in a drive through. Information was exchanged.

• Officers took report a mental challenged residence report of another woman throwing snakes at her residence and selling cocaine around the city of Williams. She called again to report that Hillary Clinton is tampering with her phone and said she wants a record of that occurring. She reportedly has sued Ms. Clinton and wants a report for documentation purposes.

• Officers responded to a local residence for report that an ex-boyfriend is attempting to enter her house. He is now living with another woman in town. She was advised to seek a court order and other civil resources.



• Officers responded to residential area for down power lines. APS responded to make it safe.

• Officers responded to multiple reports of fire violations. All reports determined to be propane fires.

• Officers responded to downtown area for two vehicle hit and run collision. A vehicle was sideswiped and then followed the other vehicle home. Officers made contact and citation were issued.

• Officers responded to local hotel for fight in the hallways. Two male subjects were arrested and booked for DV assault.

• Officers responded to Kaibab lake for report of man down at boat ramp. Lifeline took disposition.

• Officers responded to residential area noise complaint. Subject turned down music on request.

• Officers responded to a private property collision between two semi-trucks. Info exchanged.



• Officers took report of court order violation involving a protected person being calling because defendant was driving around her workplace.

• Officers took report of two non-injury vehicle collision occurred at I40/SR64 interchange.

• Officers took report of a one vehicle collision vs. stop sign. No injury.

• Officers responded to Cataract Lake for report of gun shot. No one located in the area.

• Officers responded to resident for lift assist for an elderly woman needing help.



• Officers responded to a illegal parking issue blocking access to trash dumpsters. Citation issued and vehicles moved.

• Officers took report of two non-injury vehicle collision occurred at 7th/Lake Cataract Rd.

• Officers responded to residential area of loose aggressive dog. Dog was not located.

• Officers responded to assist DPS with debris blocking I-40. A couch and other items were removed.





• Officers responded to Dogtown Lake Road for a female not breathing. CCSO and medical took disposition on arrival.

• Officers took report of theft at Lake Ellen. Subjects were contacted and returned to pay.

• Officers responded to residential area of loose dog. Dog was located and returned to owner.

• Officers located a 10-year-old boy wandering the alleys at night. He had minor injury and could not provide address or parent info. He was transport to FMC. A short time later his parents contacted WPD and information provided on child's located and the hospital. Child services notified.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.