Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo returns June 18-19
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 44th annual Arizona Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo takes place June 18-19 in Williams.
The event is open to the public.
Cowpunchers is unique and structured for families with many activities for youth. Most participants live in remote locations and use the rodeo as a reunion to catch up with other ranchers who have become like family.
The past 44 years, rodeo events have been based around the everyday life of working cowboys and their families. Performances include cowboy bronc riding, where participants ride broncs with a saddle.
Some of the highlights of past rodeo performances include ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild cow milking.
A cowboy church service will take place June 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the grandstands.
General admission June 18-19 is $10 per person, those 10 and under are free.
