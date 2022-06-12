Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Pipeline Fire which began 6 miles north of Flagstaff around 10 a.m. is currently estimated at 4,000-5,000 acres and was pushed more than 15 miles by strong winds throughout the day.

A 57-year-old male was arrested by Forest Service law enforcement officers earlier today in connection with the wildfire and charged with natural resource violations. The subject was booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

“The investigation into the cause of the Pipeline Fire is ongoing and, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot discuss any details of the investigation,” said Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Andy Pederson.

At this time, no structures or homes have been destroyed.

Jimmy Harris’ California Team 15, a Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), arrives tomorrow to assume management of the wildfire.

Resources battling the fire today from the air included up to eight air tankers and five helicopters. Currently, 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three dozers, and one water tender are assigned, which comprises approximately 270 personnel.

More air tankers and helicopters are on order for tomorrow’s suppression efforts, and more firefighting resources and personnel will be added to the fight with the arrival of a Type 2 IMT.

Information regarding evacuations and resources for evacuees can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management website at https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

A map showing the current evacuation area can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management ArcGIS site at https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

Residents of the evacuated areas who leave their property will not be allowed back in under the evacuation order unless escorted.

Currently the Red Cross Shelter is located at:

• Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff

• Animal Shelter is set up at Fort Tut-Hill

• Call Center is at (928)679-8525

• For special circumstances, escorts to and from properties within the evacuated areas will be available from the East Valley Baptist Church at 10655 N. U.S. 89, tonight until 9:30 p.m. and beginning again on tomorrow, June 13, at 9 a.m.

The incident is under investigation by the forest service and any questions regarding the investigation should be directed the them.