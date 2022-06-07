Obituary: Brown family
It is with extreme sadness that the Brown Family announces the passing of our baby brother and sisters Annie, Frieda and Emma.
Earry “Jay” Brown passed away March 29, 2020 unexpectedly in Williams, Arizona. Jay was born May 26, 1956 in Kingman, Arizona.
Annie R. Brown, aged 70 passed away June 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona after a lengthy illness. Annie was born October 7, 1950 in Louisiana.
Frieda M. Brown-Stewart age 68, passed away May 11, 2022 in Phoenix Arizona after a brief illness. Frieda was born August 5, 1954 in Louisiana. A Celebration of Life was held in Phoenix May 20, 2022.
Emma J. Brown-Stevenson passed away May 11, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona after a lengthy illness. Emma was born June 3, 1946 in Louisiana.
Preceding them in death were both parents, Henry Brown Sr. and Essie B. Brown, sister Maxine Baker and brothers, Eddie Lee Brown and Robert E. Brown.
Jay is survived by 3 brothers, Henry Jr., Anthony and Edgar Brown and a host of nieces and nephews.
Annie is survived by daughter, Pamela Brown, grandchildren Taiesha, Aubrey, Jordan and Kendall and 10 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.
Frieda is survived by husband, Elmer Stewart, son Askia (Shnelle), daughter, LaTonya Boss (Jay) and Samaiyah Stewart and 8 grandchildren and 3 brothers.
Emma is survived by one son, Bryan Stevenson and 3 brothers.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Williams Cemetery in Williams Arizona. Following will be a gathering at Buckskinner Park at 2 p.m.
