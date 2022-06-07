OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, June 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Brown family

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 1:13 p.m.

It is with extreme sadness that the Brown Family announces the passing of our baby brother and sisters Annie, Frieda and Emma.

Earry “Jay” Brown passed away March 29, 2020 unexpectedly in Williams, Arizona. Jay was born May 26, 1956 in Kingman, Arizona.

Annie R. Brown, aged 70 passed away June 12, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona after a lengthy illness. Annie was born October 7, 1950 in Louisiana.

Frieda M. Brown-Stewart age 68, passed away May 11, 2022 in Phoenix Arizona after a brief illness. Frieda was born August 5, 1954 in Louisiana. A Celebration of Life was held in Phoenix May 20, 2022.

Emma J. Brown-Stevenson passed away May 11, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona after a lengthy illness. Emma was born June 3, 1946 in Louisiana.

Preceding them in death were both parents, Henry Brown Sr. and Essie B. Brown, sister Maxine Baker and brothers, Eddie Lee Brown and Robert E. Brown.

Jay is survived by 3 brothers, Henry Jr., Anthony and Edgar Brown and a host of nieces and nephews.

Annie is survived by daughter, Pamela Brown, grandchildren Taiesha, Aubrey, Jordan and Kendall and 10 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.

Frieda is survived by husband, Elmer Stewart, son Askia (Shnelle), daughter, LaTonya Boss (Jay) and Samaiyah Stewart and 8 grandchildren and 3 brothers.

Emma is survived by one son, Bryan Stevenson and 3 brothers.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Williams Cemetery in Williams Arizona. Following will be a gathering at Buckskinner Park at 2 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State