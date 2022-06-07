Increase in calls reported over Memorial Day weekend in Coconino County

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30, resulted in a significant increase in calls for service and incidents stemming from outdoor activity in northern Arizona.

Over the weekend, deputies responded to a total of 1,094 calls for service

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) worked with officers from the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department and other northern Arizona public safety agencies to address the increase in outdoor recreation activities and other calls for service. Besides responding to calls for service, the focus for CCSO over the weekend was enforcement of fire restrictions and enforcement of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) laws, as these have proven to be areas of public safety concern in past years.

This enforcement emphasis resulted in one significant fire (approximately 15 acres in the Bear Canyon Area) and five OHV crashes, none of which resulted in serious injuries or death.

Calls for service included both citizen initiated as well as deputy initiated calls. The previous weekend, May 20-23, deputies responded to 703 calls for service.

The Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff receives arrested persons from CCSO, Flagstaff Police Department, Northern Arizona University, Williams Police Department, Arizona DPS and state and federal agencies in the area such as the National Park Service, US Forest Service and Arizona Game and Fish.

Over the weekend, a total of 67 persons were booked into Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff (10 of these were at the Page Facility). Of the total bookings, 38 were booked on felony charges.

Yavapai County calls for service

Over the Memorial Day weekend Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office performed a special DUI Enforcement detail. Deputies conducted 30 traffic stops resulting in two sober designated drivers contacted, two drug recognition evaluations, two DUI drug arrests, one seatbelt citation, one criminal speed citation (20mph over posted speed limit or 85mph), seven civil speed citations and five additional civil citations not involving speed.

Williams Police Department calls for service

On Memorial Day, Williams Police Department responded to the following calls:

• Officers responded to an Illegal dumping issue at a local apartment complex. Trash from neighbors was found in the apartment dumpster. Complainant requested a warning for illegal dump. Subject was contacted and warned.





• Officers responded to a two vehicle non injury collision at First Street and Route 66. Report was taken and citation issued.





• Officers took a loose dog found near Santa Dam. The dog was returned to owner.



• Officers conducted an attempt to locate (ATL) for a stolen U-haul truck that was involved in a collision in Williams the previous day. The truck was entered stolen the next day and Reno Police requested ATL. The vehicle was no longer in Williams however driver info was provided to Reno PD.

• Officers responded to RV set up in the parking lot of a local gas station. The manager had already asked them to leave however still there. Officers gave trespass order to leave standby until off the property. Officers issued one citation, gave out two warnings and conducted two business checks.