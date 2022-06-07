Grand Canyon National Park opens weekend market for Indigenous crafts

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Over the Memorial Day weekend, Grand Canyon National Park in a partnership with the Flagstaff area Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) opened a Native Artisan Vendor Market at the Tusayan Museum.

The first of its kind in Grand Canyon National Park, the new initiative is modeled after NACA’s program with the U.S. Forest Service which has been in place since 1988 at Oak Creek in Sedona.

“Indigenous families involved with the project have gained dignity, self-worth, economic empowerment, and renewed pride in themselves,” according to NACA’s website. “For many of the families, the artists are multi-generational. By creating economic development opportunities at the individual level, we empower individuals to seize control over their financial, social, and health circumstances.”

The market will be open during the summer on Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Monday’s during holiday weekends at the Tusayan Museum.