Dragging chains cause multiple fires south of Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. — With wildfire season upon us, law enforcement is reminding residents of the danger of dragging chains from your vehicle.

Dragging chains can cause sparks, which then has the potential to cause a fire.

On June 4, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different reports of fires on Highway 89 near mile marker 354.

When deputies arrived on scene to the second fire, deputies immediately began to assist DPS with extinguishing the open flames and flare-ups using a fire extinguisher and a shovel. Deputies were able to control the fire until Ash Fork Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and doused the remainder of the fire. The fire burned approximately 2,500 yards of dry fuel.

Deputies determined the cause of the fire was likely due to dragging chains from a vehicle which created sparks on the roadway that caused the dry grass to catch fire.

“Due to quick action, preparedness, and teamwork between YCSO deputies, Ash Fork Fire Department, Arizona Department of Transportation and Kaibab Fire Department, these fires were prevented from growing out of control,” YCSO stated. “In light of these preventable fires, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of inspecting your equipment to ensure chains are properly secured.”