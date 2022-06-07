Community calendar: Week of June 8

Rummage Sale June 10-11

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. in Williams will host a rummage sale June 10 from noon to 6 p.m. and June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will have clothing, household items, books, DVDs, etc. Anyone wanting to donate items for the sale, should bring their items to the church to Walker Hall on June 9 after 9 a.m.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 17-19

The 2022 Arizona Cowpuncher's Reunion Association Rodeo will take place June 17-19 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds.

Historic Route 66 Car Show June 10-11

The 7th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show returns to downtown Williams June 10-11.

The event includes a slow drag, burger burn, cruise the loop and car show with awards.

Event coordinators are seeking volunteers. Those interested should contact Diana Croteau at (928) 637-4494.

Registration, sponsorships, donations, maps and hotel/RV accommodations along with a schedule of events available at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or by calling (928) 637-4494

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4.

Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

