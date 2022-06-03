Williams High School celebrates 2022 graduates
Originally Published: June 3, 2022 3:09 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams High School class of 2022 was recognized May 27 at 7 p.m. at the Williams High School football field.
The event included opening remarks from Williams High School Principal Connie Hargis as well as remarks from valedictorians Marcie Heap, Melissa Lerma, Kimberly Scott and Mykenzie Shaw.
Photo Gallery
Williams High School 2022 graduation
