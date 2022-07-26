OFFERS
Williams 911: week of July 16-23

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 11:27 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to suspicious activity call at a local hotel, subjects were seen possibly smoking illegal substances.

• Officers responded to an RV Park for medical incident.

• Officers responded to a collision at 7th Street and Railroad Ave. A large pickup truck failed to stop completely at a stop sign and rear ended a small sports car.

• Officers responded to report of domestic violence at a local residence. The male subject was arrested and booked on charges of assault/ disorderly conduct. The woman had a minor injury and was also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject passed out. Subject was transported to FMC by ambulance.

• Officers responded to a local residence for a noise complaint, loud party. Subjects were contacted and handled without enforcement.

• Officers took a threats report made by a woman who came into WPD.

• Officers responded to delayed report of theft at a local hotel.

• Officers responded to a private property collision, a vehicle backed into a stop sign.

• Officers responded to a missing person report of a man with medical issues. Subject was located and treated.

• Officers responded to report of assault of a subject riding a bike. Victim was approached by several subjects and assaulted. Victim refused to cooperate.

• Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject passed out behind 800 block of W. Rt 66. Subject was contacted and but decided to walk home.

• Officers responded to a domestic related disturbance at a residence. Parties were separated.

• Officers responded to a local residence for a disturbance.

• Officers responded to an intoxicated subject passed out near Third Street and Route 66.

• Officers responded to a collision at Dog Town Lake Day Use.

• Officers responded to assist with civil standby child exchange.

• Officers responded to a criminal damage complaint. Juvenile reportedly were shooting a BB gun at a neighbor's house causing damage.

• Officers responded to a hit and run collision at Fifth Street and Route 66. Investigation continuing.

• Officers responded to disturbance at Third Street and Rout e66. An intoxicated male subject was threatening employees and refusing to leave.

• Officers responded to a local hotel for a report of a naked man behind the hotel.

• Officers responded to city parking lot for a private property hit and run collision. Video surveillance is being reviewed to identify a suspect. The same vehicle was reported causing prior damage.

• Officers responded to a private property collision at a drive through.

• Officers issued nine citations and gave out 38 warnings.

• Officers conducted 27 business checks.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

