Vaccine clinics in Grand Canyon and Tusayan Aug. 2

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Aug. 2, Coconino County Health and Human Services Mobile Vaccine Team will be returning to the Park and Tusayan for a vaccine clinic.

The Grand Canyon event will be held at the Rec Center, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and the Tusayan event will be held at the Tusayan Fire Department, from 2-4 p.m.

What to know before you go:

• The event will offer vaccines for all adults and children 6 months of age and older.

• The mobile team will offer all types of vaccines and boosters (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) unless otherwise indicated.

• Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card with you if seeking a second or booster dose. To find out if you are eligible for a booster, please visit the county’s website here.



• Masks are recommended at both the Grand Canyon and Tusayan events (masks required indoors at the Rec Center if Community Level is High).

• Children 6 months -17 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian.