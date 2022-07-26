Over 70 athletes attend sports physical event at NCHC

WILLIAMS, Ariz.— On June 15, more than 70 Williams Unified School District students attended an athletic physical event at the North Country HealthCare clinic with their parents.



The goal for NCHC was to reach as many athletes as possible prior to the first day of school.

WUSD coaching staff used various methods of correspondence to motivate their athletes to register for the event. NCHC used social media to spread the word and try to gain support for the event as well. In the end, every available appointment was booked and NCHC was able to accommodate a handful of walk ins in addition to the existing appointments, the clinic said.

NCHC supplied providers and support staff from the Williams, Flagstaff, and Kingman clinics to assist the athletes during the event. Several branches of care were on hand to provide information and testing. Departments represented included primary care, physical therapy, dental, family health advocacy, and behavioral health.



Each student left with a completed student athletic physical, a functional motor screen that can assist in identifying potential injuries, and a dental screening with custom mouth guards for students needing them. In addition, behavioral health provided information on services available for students, and the NCHC outreach team answered questions surrounding community resources and insurance. After visiting each station, the student was entered into a drawing for raffle prizes.

With the overwhelming success of this first-time event, the community may be seeing another one like it in the future. It is a definite goal of North Country Health Care to provide community health services that benefit members of our community and promote healthy lifestyles for every age.

Information provided by North Country HealthCare.