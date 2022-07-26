Motherless fawn arrives at Grand Canyon Deer Farm
Originally Published: July 26, 2022 12:24 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A mule deer farm was brought to Grand Canyon Deer Farm last week.
The organization said the fawn appeared to have been cared for by humans.
“He either got away or was dropped off in Flagstaff,” they said. “Please leave wild babies alone. If you see a fawn lying very still, and it doesn’t try to run from you, that means that he’s a newborn and that is how they stay safe.”
Fawns have no scent for the first two weeks of life which keeps predators from noticing them. Mothers are often grazing nearby.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Celebrate Fourth of July in Tusayan with laser and drone show
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Malzahn gets life for murder of Cathryn Gorospe in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: