Motherless fawn arrives at Grand Canyon Deer Farm

Motherless fawn arrives at Grand Canyon Deer Farm (Photo/Grand Canyon Deer Farm)



By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 26, 2022 12:24 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A mule deer farm was brought to Grand Canyon Deer Farm last week.

The organization said the fawn appeared to have been cared for by humans.

“He either got away or was dropped off in Flagstaff,” they said. “Please leave wild babies alone. If you see a fawn lying very still, and it doesn’t try to run from you, that means that he’s a newborn and that is how they stay safe.”

Fawns have no scent for the first two weeks of life which keeps predators from noticing them. Mothers are often grazing nearby.

