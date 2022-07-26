OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 26, 2022 8:35 a.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The sister of a St. Louis man who died while hiking in the Badlands of South Dakota said July 22 that he was camping as part of a trip to celebrate graduating from college and got lost trying to find his way back to his car.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Maxwell Right, 22, collapsed on an unmarked trail in Badlands National Park July 20. He and a friend who was traveling with him had run out of water, according to the tweet. Temperatures in the Badlands had been approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the first half of the week.

Right’s sister, Lucille, said the NPS told the family that her brother died surrounded by rangers.

Authorities have not identified his friend, who the sheriff’s office said was flown to a Rapid City hospital and placed under observation for exposure and dehydration.

The sheriff’s office initially said in its tweet that the unmarked trail has been featured in a social media challenge, but later said the men were simply following a trail on a hiking app. Lucille Right said her brother and his friend weren’t taking part in any social media challenge, saying they were on a larger trip to celebrate Maxwell graduating from Missouri S&T and had planned to visit Mt. Rushmore.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State