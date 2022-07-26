Construction efforts continue at Desert View

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Starting this week, construction contractors at Desert View on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, will begin major upgrades to the existing footpaths to ensure ADA compliance for visitor access.



Depending on the construction schedule and work locations, wheelchairs might have difficulty accessing certain areas of Desert View, to include the Desert View Watchtower while the construction is taking place, according to the park.



Interpretation rangers stationed at the Desert View Information Kiosk will have specific information on open and wheelchair accessible paths.

Information provided by NPS