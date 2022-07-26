OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

604 butterflies documented during North Rim count

Lonnie Pilkington leads a butterfly count group on the North Rim. (NPS Photo)

Lonnie Pilkington leads a butterfly count group on the North Rim. (NPS Photo)

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 8:37 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last weekend, the North Rim staff held their annual butterfly count that included 38 participants.

A total of 604 butterflies were documented, representing 46 different butterfly species. The most common butterfly that was observed was the small wood-nymph, at 240 individuals, and the North Rim’s endemic butterfly species, Schellbach’s Fritillary, observed 28 times.

Over the next few weeks, staff from Grand Canyon will submit the final data count to the North American Butterfly Association.

“Many thanks to those employees and partners who helped organize this event, including Lonnie Pilkington, Rob Hannacker, Miranda Terwilliger, Jesse Barden and Doug Crispin,” the park stated.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State