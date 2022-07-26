604 butterflies documented during North Rim count

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last weekend, the North Rim staff held their annual butterfly count that included 38 participants.

A total of 604 butterflies were documented, representing 46 different butterfly species. The most common butterfly that was observed was the small wood-nymph, at 240 individuals, and the North Rim’s endemic butterfly species, Schellbach’s Fritillary, observed 28 times.



Over the next few weeks, staff from Grand Canyon will submit the final data count to the North American Butterfly Association.

“Many thanks to those employees and partners who helped organize this event, including Lonnie Pilkington, Rob Hannacker, Miranda Terwilliger, Jesse Barden and Doug Crispin,” the park stated.

Information provided by NPS