Firefighters responding to two small fires in Kaibab National Forest

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Crews are responding to two new fire starts on the Williams Ranger District.

A lightning storm passing through the area the evening of July 20 started a new fire on the northeast side of Bill Williams Mountain’s steep slope area. It was reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning. The Bill fire is currently at 3/10th of an acre. Smoke is visible from town. Crews hiked up from the ski area early this morning and responded with a full suppression strategy. Six firefighters built line around the fire and are now mopping up.

Additionally, a new start was reported last night on the southwest side of Sitgreaves Mountain, above 8,000 feet elevation. Two engines are responding this morning to assess this fire and are implementing a full suppression strategy.

