OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Firefighters responding to two small fires in Kaibab National Forest

Firefighters are responding to a fire from a lightning strike on Bill Williams Mountain. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Firefighters are responding to a fire from a lightning strike on Bill Williams Mountain. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: July 21, 2022 11:42 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Crews are responding to two new fire starts on the Williams Ranger District.

A lightning storm passing through the area the evening of July 20 started a new fire on the northeast side of Bill Williams Mountain’s steep slope area. It was reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning. The Bill fire is currently at 3/10th of an acre. Smoke is visible from town. Crews hiked up from the ski area early this morning and responded with a full suppression strategy. Six firefighters built line around the fire and are now mopping up.

Additionally, a new start was reported last night on the southwest side of Sitgreaves Mountain, above 8,000 feet elevation. Two engines are responding this morning to assess this fire and are implementing a full suppression strategy.

For information about the Kaibab National Forest, contact any of our offices, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or by following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State