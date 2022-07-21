Firefighters responding to two small fires in Kaibab National Forest
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Crews are responding to two new fire starts on the Williams Ranger District.
A lightning storm passing through the area the evening of July 20 started a new fire on the northeast side of Bill Williams Mountain’s steep slope area. It was reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning. The Bill fire is currently at 3/10th of an acre. Smoke is visible from town. Crews hiked up from the ski area early this morning and responded with a full suppression strategy. Six firefighters built line around the fire and are now mopping up.
Additionally, a new start was reported last night on the southwest side of Sitgreaves Mountain, above 8,000 feet elevation. Two engines are responding this morning to assess this fire and are implementing a full suppression strategy.
For information about the Kaibab National Forest, contact any of our offices, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or by following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Celebrate Fourth of July in Tusayan with laser and drone show
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: