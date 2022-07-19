Volunteers needed for training drill at Grand Canyon Airport July 27
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 11:57 a.m.
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan will conduct a large-scale training drill July 27.
The airport is currently looking for volunteers to be patients for the drill. Lunch and community service hours will be available for all volunteers.
More information or to volunteer is available (928) 638-2446 or at jtalasyousiea@azdot.gov.
