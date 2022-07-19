OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Volunteers needed for training drill at Grand Canyon Airport July 27

A downed airplane was purchased for $600 from an airplane graveyard for the purpose of a simulated disaster drill Aug. 30 at Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan. From left: Tusayan firefighters Kate Maragos and Molly Woolley, along with Tusayan employee Veronica Cockrum and local residents Magen Timeche and her children, Trevor, Saavedra and Emma take part in the drill. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

A downed airplane was purchased for $600 from an airplane graveyard for the purpose of a simulated disaster drill Aug. 30 at Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan. From left: Tusayan firefighters Kate Maragos and Molly Woolley, along with Tusayan employee Veronica Cockrum and local residents Magen Timeche and her children, Trevor, Saavedra and Emma take part in the drill. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 11:57 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Airport in Tusayan will conduct a large-scale training drill July 27.

The airport is currently looking for volunteers to be patients for the drill. Lunch and community service hours will be available for all volunteers.

More information or to volunteer is available (928) 638-2446 or at jtalasyousiea@azdot.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State