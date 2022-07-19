OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stop yelling at tourists, say Jerome police

Residents are being asked to stop yelling at Jerome tourists. (Photo/Jerome Police Department)

Residents are being asked to stop yelling at Jerome tourists. (Photo/Jerome Police Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 12:23 p.m.

JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harrassment charges.

Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona's largest copper mines and is now an hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it.

But Jerome police said on Facebook last week that it "has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents."

And it warned: "Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes."

Jerome is about 110 miles north of Phoenix and was designated a National Historic District in 1967.

Residents who think people may have violated parking regulations were asked to contact police.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State