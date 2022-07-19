OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

South Kaibab Trail intermittent closures July 8-October 5

Day hikers looking out at the Grand Canyon from Ooh Aah Point on the South Kaibab Trail. Photo/NPS, flickr

Day hikers looking out at the Grand Canyon from Ooh Aah Point on the South Kaibab Trail. Photo/NPS, flickr

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 11:59 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — From July 8 through October 5, the Grand Canyon Trail Crew will be implementing periodic 10-15 minute closures on the South Kaibab Trail.

According to the NPS, crews will focus on most of the closures between 1-3:30 p.m. during the slowest times of visitor traffic.

The closure area will be approximately 200 yards above Ooh Aah Point continuing approximately one-quarter of a mile below Ooh Aah Point.

“These temporary closures will help the crew safely move rocks and other construction material safely up and down the trail,” the park stated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State