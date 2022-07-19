South Kaibab Trail intermittent closures July 8-October 5

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — From July 8 through October 5, the Grand Canyon Trail Crew will be implementing periodic 10-15 minute closures on the South Kaibab Trail.

According to the NPS, crews will focus on most of the closures between 1-3:30 p.m. during the slowest times of visitor traffic.



The closure area will be approximately 200 yards above Ooh Aah Point continuing approximately one-quarter of a mile below Ooh Aah Point.

“These temporary closures will help the crew safely move rocks and other construction material safely up and down the trail,” the park stated.