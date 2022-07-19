Ranger Rader Lane, a proponent for connecting the public with night skies

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Seeing the Milky Way rising high in the sky over the occasional spit up chunks of lava brooding from a massive crater at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for Nicholas “Rader” Lane, Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) night sky ranger, filled him with a mixture of awe and terror.

“Those type of moments give you true feelings of sublimity which is in a deep philosophical sense of the word, the perfect mixture of both awe and terror at the profundity of nature,” Lane said. “That’s what a lot of early explorers to places like the Grand Canyon and Hawaii Volcanoes felt viscerally and it’s one of those subtle emotions that we’re starting to lose a little bit as a society.”

During a recent speech Lane gave to the SpaceX Crew-2 at the Department of the Interior building in Washington D.C., he shared that what he believes is being lost is sublimity by not seeing stars nightly.



Within GCNP Lane said he feels those same mix of emotions consistently while giving his interpretive programs.

For Lane, the idea that the center of the Milky Way should be bright enough to cast your shadow should stir up similar emotions and the preservation of night skies is the driving force in his park service career. It’s a profession that’s partially reflected in his decision to go by his middle name Rader.

“My dad wanted it to be Nicholas Franklin Lane in case I became a businessman or lawyer (and) so that my initials would be NFL,” Lane said. “It was originally supposed to be Rader Nolan Lane, which was my mom’s choice. So, Nicholas Rader Lane was the compromise.”

Lane was born into a military family in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, later moving to Virginia then Camp Pendleton, California, his father eventually retired from service in Tucson, Arizona. At a young age, while consistently moving, Lane came across a quote from Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlyle that has stuck with him over the years — ‘why did not somebody teach me the constellations and make me at home in the starry heavens, which are always overhead and which I don’t half know to this day?’

Lane said it gave him the mindset he could find a sense of home and comfort if he studied the night skies, regardless of where his feet landed. Philosophy also played a role with Lane while he studied at the University of Arizona in Tucson and at the University of Oslo in Norway.

“In a lot of ways you’re arguing for a philosophy of preservation with the national parks,” he said. “It’s a philosophy in and of itself, you have to be able to argue that coherently and analyze aesthetic beauty and the inspiration behind ascetics. The tricky, philosophical balances between preservation of a place and access to a place. That’s the paradox the park service has to grapple with daily.”

A career in the park service

It was a small amount of affirmation received “Yeah, that was pretty good” from park visitors after he gave a geology talk as an intern during his first summer in 2010 at Grand Canyon which caused him to return, becoming full time in 2015. He had worked seasonally at Bryce Canyon, Big Cypress and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks

Beyond the aesthetics of the starry skies of Grand Canyon, it’s the cultural connections that Lane is drawn towards.

According to Lane, the stories that are written into the night skies from cultures around the world is one of the most beautiful things to experience at parks.

“I like contrasting cultures with respect to constellations,” Lane said. “For example you look at the Western Greek canon and compare that to the local cannons, like the Navajo and you see a lot of similarities and differences. The Navajo have a constellation cannon that rivals the Greek constellations in diversity (and) expression.”

Those expressions are recorded within the oral tradition and on the landscape in national parks like Grand Canyon, where Indigenous structures were built to align with true north, or with notches in adobe walls where light passes through to prepare for the solstices, as Lane pointed out in his Space-X speech.



Cultures across the planet that had no contact with each other have looked at the stars and often drew similar conclusions, according to Lane.



Lane’s dedication to astronomy education and the night skies is infectious, according to Dean Regas, former Grand Canyon Astronomer in Residence.

“He was instrumental in creating the Astronomer in Residence program which allowed me to live and work at the Grand Canyon for a month doing astronomy programming,” Regas said. “I will never forget the memorable days and nights at GCNP – a lot of that is due to work of Rader and other national park staff.”

Another major avenue for Lane’s astronomy outreach is “Night Spoken,” an ongoing video series available for viewing on the park’s website. The series documents people’s relationship with darkness and their feelings of awe. Its most recent iteration won best of show and a $1,000 donation to the park’s interpretation division from the ongoing international juried art exhibition at Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff “NightVisions.”

Lane was also invited to provide closing remarks and moderate a visit by SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts at the National Park Service Headquarters in Washington D.C. last month.

“It has been fortuitous that national parks and other public lands have become the last remaining sanctuaries of pristine natural darkness,” Lane said. “The National Park Service is honored to be entrusted with the protection of resources like our night skies … especially when those scientists, explorers, and artists, brave enough to venture into space, return only to reaffirm the hallowed ground of our national parks, and to show us glimpses of what potentials lie before us over the new horizon.”