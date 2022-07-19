OFFERS
Tue, July 19
Ponderosa Fire truck hit during emergency response

Ponderosa Fire is asking the public to slow down and yield for emergency vehicles. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

Ponderosa Fire is asking the public to slow down and yield for emergency vehicles. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

Originally Published: July 19, 2022 12:25 p.m.

Ponderosa Fire is asking the public to slow down and yield for emergency vehicles responding to or working on incidents on the interstate after the department responded to a multi vehicle accident on Interstate 40, near milepost 173 July 5 that involved an emergency vehicle.

Ponderosa Fire responded to a multi vehicle accident on Interstate 40, near milepost 173 on July 5 that involved an emergency vehicle. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire)

