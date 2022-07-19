North Rim Stage 1 water restrictions remain in place

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last week, the National Park Service water utilities crew successfully began pumping water again to the North Rim.

“Until the North Rim holding tanks are at a sufficient level, water conservation measures will still be in effect,” the park stated.

Stage 1 water restrictions include: general conservation measures such as taking shorter showers, using low water cleaning techniques, reduction of toilet flushing, and only running full loads of laundry. The North Rim campground laundry and shower services are closed, and concession food service will now use disposable dishes and utensils.

“We appreciate and thank Josiah Brown, Katie Brown, John Root, Bill Ryan, and the Bureau of Reclamation for their efforts to help restore water pumping to the North Rim,” the park stated.