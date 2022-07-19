North Rim Stage 1 water restrictions remain in place
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Last week, the National Park Service water utilities crew successfully began pumping water again to the North Rim.
“Until the North Rim holding tanks are at a sufficient level, water conservation measures will still be in effect,” the park stated.
Stage 1 water restrictions include: general conservation measures such as taking shorter showers, using low water cleaning techniques, reduction of toilet flushing, and only running full loads of laundry. The North Rim campground laundry and shower services are closed, and concession food service will now use disposable dishes and utensils.
“We appreciate and thank Josiah Brown, Katie Brown, John Root, Bill Ryan, and the Bureau of Reclamation for their efforts to help restore water pumping to the North Rim,” the park stated.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Celebrate Fourth of July in Tusayan with laser and drone show
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: