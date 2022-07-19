OFFERS
Grand Canyon Community Library now open

Grand Canyon Community Librarian Daniel Bell (above) sits among areas being renovated at Grand Canyon Community Library. Renovations are expected to be complete by mid-April and will include new power and electrical work, new carpet and a larger children’s area. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

Grand Canyon Community Librarian Daniel Bell (above) sits among areas being renovated at Grand Canyon Community Library. Renovations are expected to be complete by mid-April and will include new power and electrical work, new carpet and a larger children's area. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 11:58 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Following a large interior construction and expansion project, the Grand Canyon Community Library building is now open to the public Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The primary purpose of the recent construction project was to enhance the Library’s ability to offer additional programming and improved services to its patron’s and to improve safety by providing better visibility and eliminate tripping hazards, according to Erin Janicki, Planning Branch Chief for the Grand Canyon National Park Environment & Project Division.

“The project will also allow for better redistribution of weight on the building foundation which will reduce structural strain and will improve the historic feeling of the building by removing some non-historic features,” Janicki said.

All reconstruction was approved by National Park Service and Loven Contracting of Flagstaff performed the construction.

The total cost for the project was estimated at about $200,000.

“I submitted a State Grants In-Aid (SGIA) grant for $50,000.00 and it came through for us,” said Deputy Library Director and Coconino County Librarian, William Esparza.

SGIA was developed in 1981 by Arizona legislature to help Arizona libraries meet the information needs of Arizona residents.

Along with the Grand Canyon School Library and the Grand Canyon National Park Research Library, the library is one of three libraries at the South Rim.

Operated by the Coconino County Library, Grand Canyon Community Library is a historic structure built in 1916 to serve as a schoolhouse and has housed various entities since that time. The library moved into the historic building in 1994.

The library is open to residents in Grand Canyon Village and Tusayan, as well as visitors. Located at 11 Navajo Street, the library can be contacted at (928) 638-2718.

