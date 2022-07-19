Community calendar: week of July 20

The Canyon UTV Fest July 22

A 3 Day UTV event, featuring guided trail rides, Night Ride, music, raffles, food, Cornhole Tournament, vendors and lots of fun. For registration info and itinerary, visit thecanyon.utvoffroadadventures.com.

Arizona Concealed Carry Class at Gunfighter July 24

On July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gunfighter Canyon in Williams. This course covers carrying a concealed weapon, laws/use of force, live fire applications, the application for permit and required fingerprint cards to apply for the Arizona weapons permit. More info and registration at gunfighter.com/classes.

Collectibles and Firearm Show Aug. 6-7

The Williams Collectibles & Firearm Show will be held on Aug 6-7 at the Rodeo Grounds starting at 9 a.m. More information available at dennis.champagne@aol.com.

Williams students return to school Aug. 8

The Williams Unified School District and Heritage School will return to classes Aug. 8.

Food Preservation 101 Aug. 13

On Saturday Aug. 13, from 12-4 p.m., Food Preservation 101: An Introduction to Preserving Food will be held at Family Harvest Fellowship Hall. $40 fee. For more info and to register, contact Beth Hudspeth (928) 679-5762.

Kiwanis September Swapmeet Sept. 2-5

Kiwanis Club of Williams will be hosting a swap meet from 8 a.m.-5 p.m Labor Day weekend at 151 E. Railroad Ave. in Williams. Interested Vendors can contact Joe (928) 814-5213.

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4. Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Matthew Broehm Stand Down Sept. 9

The Matthew J. Broehm Stand Down takes place Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams. The event is being provided by the Arizona Department of Veterans Services with support from Coconino County and the city of Williams. More information about the Stand Down is available from John Davison at (928) 286-7446 or email john.davison54@yahoo.com.