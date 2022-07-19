OFFERS
Tue, July 19
ADOT says summertime is a great time to update to the REAL ID

In May 2023 only the Arizona Travel ID (driver license or ID card), a U.S. passport and other federally approved identification will be accepted at TSA airport security checkpoints for domestic travel. (ADOT/image)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 19, 2022 12:33 p.m.

PHOENIX – Summer is here and the holiday weekend is over, you might want to take the time to update your driver license or ID card to the Arizona Travel ID. The deadline of May 3, 2023 is not that far away. Take the time during summer break and avoid the last minute rush that will be here before you know it.

The Arizona Travel ID is a driver license or ID card, as well as a federally-compliant credential, that can be used for gaining clearance at federal TSA airport checkpoints and other restricted federally secured facilities.

What does this mean for Arizonans?

Beginning May 3, 2023, the federal REAL ID Act will require anyone passing through TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights to use a credential, such as the Arizona Travel ID or a passport, that requires more documentation than a standard driver license.

Are Travel IDs still available?

Yes. To get your Travel ID, set up an appointment at AZMVDNow.gov. Travel ID applicants must show proof of their identity, proof of Arizona residency and provide their Social Security Number. For a full list of credentials and documents that meet these requirements, visit azdot.gov/TravelID.

How is the Travel ID different?

Arizona is one of 37 states offering residents a choice in their driver license credential: the federally-compliant Travel ID or the non-Travel ID Arizona driver license, which is not federally-compliant and will not allow an individual to pass through TSA after May 3, 2023. Arizona law requires that MVD provide customers with this choice.

For more information about Travel ID, visit azdot.gov/TravelID.

