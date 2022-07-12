Williams police receive survival kits from Colorado visitor
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 10:58 a.m.
Isabella Hennard, 9, from Colorado visits with Williams Police Officer White after presenting “survival kits” for law enforcement officers.
Isabella has been dropping off these kits for officers, deputies and troopers to use.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Monkeypox probably has arrived in Arizona Here’s what to know about the virus:
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: