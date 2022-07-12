OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Summer Youth Program kicks off in Tusayan

Last week, the town of Tusayan kicked off its Summer Youth Program. (Photos courtesy of the town of Tusayan)

Last week, the town of Tusayan kicked off its Summer Youth Program. (Photos courtesy of the town of Tusayan)

Originally Published: July 12, 2022 11:44 a.m.

Last week, the town of Tusayan kicked off its Summer Youth Program.

The program runs Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Tusayan Sports Complex. NAU provided programming in week one and will return in week three.

photo

The Summer Youth Program runs Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Tusayan Sports Complex. (Photos courtesy of the town of Tusayan)

Grand Canyon School provides daily transportation for students. Those interested in participating in the program should reach out to the town for information on the bus schedule at (928) 638-9909.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State