OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Heritage Days returns to the North Rim

Indigenous dancers and musicians perform on the North Rim Lodge veranda during Heritage Days. (Photo/NPS)

Indigenous dancers and musicians perform on the North Rim Lodge veranda during Heritage Days. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 11:45 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heritage Days is returning to the North Rim within Grand Canyon National Park.

Heritage Days will be held from Aug. 5-7.

Each day, programs will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in various locations throughout the North Rim developed area.

Heritage Days provide visitors and staff with the opportunity to experience and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona Strip and the Grand Canyon area. This year’s Heritage Days will provide an especially important opportunity to expose visitors to different perspectives of the Grand Canyon, according to the park.

Throughout Heritage Days, special programs will be offered by Tribal members on a variety of subjects, ranging from the night sky to dance performances. Visitors may inquire at the North Rim Visitor Center for a complete list of event activities, as well as their times and locations.

Support for this event is provided by the Grand Canyon Conservancy, Aramark Resorts and Pipe Springs National Monument.

The 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon include the following: Diné (Navajo Nation), Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, and Pueblo of Zuni.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State