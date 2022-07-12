Heritage Days returns to the North Rim
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heritage Days is returning to the North Rim within Grand Canyon National Park.
Heritage Days will be held from Aug. 5-7.
Each day, programs will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in various locations throughout the North Rim developed area.
Heritage Days provide visitors and staff with the opportunity to experience and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona Strip and the Grand Canyon area. This year’s Heritage Days will provide an especially important opportunity to expose visitors to different perspectives of the Grand Canyon, according to the park.
Throughout Heritage Days, special programs will be offered by Tribal members on a variety of subjects, ranging from the night sky to dance performances. Visitors may inquire at the North Rim Visitor Center for a complete list of event activities, as well as their times and locations.
Support for this event is provided by the Grand Canyon Conservancy, Aramark Resorts and Pipe Springs National Monument.
The 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon include the following: Diné (Navajo Nation), Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, and Pueblo of Zuni.
