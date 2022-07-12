Grand Canyon continues to require masks as COVID community level drops to medium
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Masking requirements for areas inside Grand Canyon National Park were re-implemented July 1.
According to Grand Canyon National Park, park leadership was directed by the Department of Interior (DOI) to use Center of Disease Controls (CDC) COVID Community Levels to put in place guidance and masking requirements to protect the local community, park employees and visitors.
“Last week the CDC COVID Community Levels were high for the first time since this metric was used,” the park stated. “Consequently, we were required to implement masking for all individuals over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, in all park buildings and in public transportation per DOI policy.”
As of July 7, Coconino County transitioned into medium community level.
According to the park, once the park entered high CDC COVID Community Level, it will not remove the masking restrictions until after two consecutive weeks of medium CDC COVID Community Level.
“Once we have met the two-week criteria, the park’s leadership will meet and make the final decision on removing the masking requirement and report that to the park’s stakeholders,” the park stated. “We are concerned with cycling back and forth from week to week as the COVID pandemic develops and changes.”
Other considerations that went into the decision were the extremely contagious COVID Omicron variant and several months of double-digit cases being reported in the park, the known under reporting of COVID cases due to home testing and non-reporting, the large cluster outbreak of cases on the North Rim the last two weeks and our low up to date vaccination numbers in the park according to the Coconino County Health & Human Services, which is less than 40 percent, the park stated.
