Fire starts on North Rim continue

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Over the weekend of June 24-26, the North Rim experienced multiple lightning strikes causing wildland fires.

The Tiyo Fire was reported June 24 and a heli-rappel crew was deployed to the fire. The fire was contained quickly at one-half of an acre without further incident, according to Grand Canyon National Park. An additional fire was reported June 25 near Point Sublime and two North Zone engines were able to respond to put out the fire quickly at one-quarter of an acre.



“Many thanks to North Zone fire managers Jimmy Flanagan, Brian Frisby and South Rim Fire Management Officer, Matt Brown for quickly mobilizing resources to help contain and put out these fires,” the park stated.

As monsoon activity continues throughout the summer, NPS will keep employees, residents and the public up to date with any active fire starts and potential impacts.



The park encourages the public to sign up for Coconino County Emergency Notification service, by visiting the county’s website at coconino.az.gov. During an imminent emergency or park evacuation, this will be the primary way NPS staff will communicate to community members.



Current fire restrictions

As of June 29, Stage 2 fire restrictions were rescinded for the entire Grand Canyon National Park because of increased monsoonal activity throughout northern Arizona.

Grand Canyon National Park has transitioned to Stage 1 fire restrictions which requires that a campfire always be in a designated fire ring within a maintained campground. Inner canyon users can use gas cook stoves, but campfires and other open fires are never allowed below the rim. River users should continue to follow the conditions of their permit regarding fires along the Colorado River.

For the latest fire information in Grand Canyon National Park visit www.nps.gov/grca/parkmagmt/fire-info.