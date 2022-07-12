Discounted tickets now on sale for 2022 Coconino County Fair
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation is hosting the 73rd annual Coconino County Fair on Labor Day weekend Sept. 2-5 at Fort Tuthill County Park.
The County Fair is an annual community event where adult and youth alike showcase their interests and hobbies by exhibiting livestock animals and handicrafts. There will also be live entertainment throughout each day, carnival rides, fair food, games, vendors and much more.
Beginning July 1-31, fairgoers can purchase admission tickets and carnival wristbands online at a discounted rate at www.coconinocountyfair.com.
Pre-sale carnival wristbands are available while supplies last.
Early bird admission tickets will be $5 each for adults and $3 each for youth (ages 6 -12) and seniors (65 and older). Kids aged 5 and under are not charged admission to the fair. Carnival wristbands, which allow fairgoers to ride unlimited carnival rides for one day, will be $25 each, while supplies last. There is a limit of ten wristbands that can be purchased at one time.
More information on Coconino County Fair is available at www.coconinocountyfair.com or from the Coconino County Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 679-8000.
Information provided by Coconino County
