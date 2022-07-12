Canyon Closet re-opens at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Canyon Closet has tentatively reopened to the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities July 6, from 12-2 p.m.
The Canyon Closet is run by the Grand Canyon School PTA and is located on the south side of the Community Library building. Canyon Closet offers residents clothing items free of charge.
“When students feel good about the way they are dressed then they can more easily focus on learning, growing and succeeding,” GCS PTA stated on their Facebook page. “The Grand Canyon School PTA is committed to helping students (pre-k through high school) in financially challenging situations gain clothing that they can comfortably and proudly wear.”
According to the organization, Canyon Closet assists students and their families with “gently-used” and new clothing items. The Grand Canyon PTA operates the closet as a committee project of the PTA, which is entirely managed and run by volunteers.
Canyon Closet is located at 11 Navajo Street in Grand Canyon Village.
More information on the Canyon Closet can be found by visiting their Facebook page.
