OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Canyon Closet re-opens at Grand Canyon

Canyon Closet offers clothing for Grand Canyon residents. (Photo/Canyon Closet)

Canyon Closet offers clothing for Grand Canyon residents. (Photo/Canyon Closet)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 12, 2022 11:25 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Canyon Closet has tentatively reopened to the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities July 6, from 12-2 p.m.

The Canyon Closet is run by the Grand Canyon School PTA and is located on the south side of the Community Library building. Canyon Closet offers residents clothing items free of charge.

“When students feel good about the way they are dressed then they can more easily focus on learning, growing and succeeding,” GCS PTA stated on their Facebook page. “The Grand Canyon School PTA is committed to helping students (pre-k through high school) in financially challenging situations gain clothing that they can comfortably and proudly wear.”

According to the organization, Canyon Closet assists students and their families with “gently-used” and new clothing items. The Grand Canyon PTA operates the closet as a committee project of the PTA, which is entirely managed and run by volunteers.

Canyon Closet is located at 11 Navajo Street in Grand Canyon Village.

More information on the Canyon Closet can be found by visiting their Facebook page.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State