Around the Rim: week of July 13
Community softball league
Cheer on your favorite adult, co-ed softball league. Games are held Monday-Thursday at the Grand Canyon School softball field. More information and for further details contact Ryan at (928) 638-3389.
Antelope Canyon and Cameron trip July 12
On July 12, Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a trip to Antelope Canyon and Cameron. The cost is $110 per person. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Grand Canyon Yoga
Yoga is being offered at the Rec Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Grand Canyon Zumba
Zumba Fitness is being offered at the Rec Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Cinema night at Grand Canyon Rec Center
On July 16, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a movie night at 6 p.m. The event is free, along with complimentary refreshments.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers
Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.
The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.
Community bike rides at Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon Recreation Center invites residents and visitors to a community bike ride every other Sunday at 2 p.m. Those interested should meet in the parking lot at the Rec Center. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.
Call for local artists
The Grand Canyon Recreation Center is exhibiting local artwork. A section of the Community Rec. Center is dedicated to this monthly exhibit. Artists must be able to display 6-10 pieces. More information or to reserve a spot, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates
CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.
