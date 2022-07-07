Sunset Point Rest Area to receive upgrades to water system, facilities
Rest area will be closed to public but remain open to commercial truckers
PHOENIX – Beginning Monday, July 11, the Arizona Department of Transportation will renovate and upgrade facilities at the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 at milepost 252 north of Phoenix. The rest area will be closed to travelers for several months while the improvement project is underway.
The project will upgrade the water and septic systems as well as the restrooms and vending areas. An improved, renovated rest area with reconstructed bathrooms, sewers and waterline facilities will be in place by next spring. The improvements will also make the rest area more accessible for persons with disabilities.
During the closure, commercial truck drivers will be allowed to continue using Sunset Point to park their vehicles and get some rest. Although facilities will be limited, portable restrooms and handwashing stations will be provided for commercial drivers to use. All other drivers are encouraged to use facilities in other areas, including Black Canyon City, which is about 10 miles south of the rest area, and Cordes Junction, which is 10 miles to the north.
Drivers should be aware that there are no facilities at the Badger Springs and Bumble Bee exits on I-17.
Other improvements to be made to the Sunset Point Rest Area include renovation of covered ramadas and upgrading sidewalks, lighting and signage. Crews also will work to renovate a sundial memorial honoring ADOT highway workers who have died in the line of duty. Truck parking will also be expanded at the rest area.
The $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/Sunset-Point-Rehabilitation.
