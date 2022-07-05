OFFERS
Pharoah's Car Club attends Historic Route 66 Car Show

Pharaoh's Car Club is a growing local car club based in northern Arizona. Members enjoyed a day at the Historic Route 66 Car Show. (Photos courtesy of Pharoah's Car Club)

Pharaoh's Car Club is a growing local car club based in northern Arizona. Members enjoyed a day at the Historic Route 66 Car Show. (Photos courtesy of Pharoah's Car Club)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 2:27 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With several members now in Williams, the Pharoah's Car Club enjoyed a day at the Historic Route 66 Car Show.

Pharoahs Car Club is part of the Pharoahs Car Club that was founded in 1948 in Modesto, CA. The Pharoahs are represented throughout the U.S. and worldwide by localized Pharoahs Chapters.

(Photo courtesy of Pharaoh's Car Club)

Pharaoh's Car Club is a growing local car club based in northern Arizona. (Photo courtesy of Pharaoh's Car Club)

The early “Pharoahs” club was comprised mostly of WWII and Korea War veterans. Inspired by the hot rod cruising and rock'n'roll culture emerging after WWII, the movie “American Graffiti” was set in Modesto, and the movie's fictional car club “Pharaohs” was based upon "The FAROS" Car Club.

Because of copyright matters, the movie used the traditional spelling to avoid paying royalties to any clubs. The President of the Pharoahs Car Club is Wyatt Bowman, and the General of the Pharoahs Car Club Arizona is Mike Goodwin. Anyone interested in joining Pharaohs Car Club can contact Goodwin at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pharoahsccAZ/

