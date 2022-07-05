OFFERS
North Country HealthCare offering $20 sports physicals July 15

North Country HealthCare is located at 300 S. 6th St. (WGCN/photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 3:38 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the new school year on the horizon, North Country HealthCare is helping student athletes get a jump on their sports physicals by hosting a special clinic July 15.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by appointment, the clinic will accept patients who bring their paperwork and $20 for the physical. No insurance will be billed.

If the patient is a minor, the patient will need a parent consent form before being seen.

All necessary paperwork can be picked up at the Williams High School gymnasium or Williams District office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Appointments can be made at (928) 635-4441.

