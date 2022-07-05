New editor for the Williams-Grand Canyon News

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Wendy Howell has been named the new editor of the Williams-Grand Canyon News.

She will begin July 1 and will oversee the content, design, layout and websites of the two newspapers, as well as production of the Grand Canyon and Williams Visitor Guides, Northern Arizona Hunting and Fishing magazine and several other special publications.

Howell replaces former editor Loretta McKenney who accepted a position as a firefighter with Copper Canyon Fire and Medical. McKenney will also continue as a part-time writer for the News.

With more than seven years of journalism experience, Howell most recently served as the associate editor of the Williams News, and was responsible for the community coverage of the Williams, Ash Fork and Parks areas.

Howell has lived in the Williams area for the past 14 years. She previously worked as a National Park Service ranger working and living in parks such as Canyonlands, Arches, Yosemite and Rocky Mountain, and most recently came to Arizona from Alaska.

Howell has a bachelors in sociology from the University of Colorado, a masters in plant ecology from Prescott College, and is currently studying graphic design at Yavapai College.

In her free time, Howell enjoys reading, hiking, backpacking and camping.

“I'm excited to take on this new role with the Williams-Grand Canyon News and am grateful for all of my talented coworkers,” she said. “Living and working in the Williams and Grand Canyon areas is a blessing, and I've enjoyed making so many friends here.”