Nation of Patriots returns to Williams July 12-15; group will host fundraiser at Wild West Junction

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As the only Nation of Patriots’ city in the U.S., Williams has a special place in the hearts of organizers, riders and participants.

“Williams is still the only Nation of Patriots city in the U.S. It’s very special,” said Dan Smith, regional commander of the Arizona Nation of Patriots.

Nation of Patriots (NOP) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that promotes awareness and provides financial support for the physical, emotional and economic misfortune of disabled veterans and their families.

Every year NOP organizes a patriot tour to raise money. The tour is an annual motorcycle ride that travels with one flag through 48 states in 110 days.

Williams is one of many stops on the tour, but as the NOP city, it is a special stop for the group.

This year, riders plan to spend several days in Williams, July 12-15.

They are inviting the public to a fundraiser at Wild West Junction July 14 at 4 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a 50/50 drawing, live auction, live music and raffle prizes.

“This is a community event. It’s not a biker event,” said Becki Smith, treasurer of Arizona Nation of Patriots. “It’s a chance to have a good time.”

According to NOP, the organization helps veterans year-round and are always seeking veterans that need assistance.

Veterans from across Arizona are welcome to apply for assistance, including those on Native American reservations.

“We have unique needs with our Native veterans on the reservation,” Smith said. “We were able to help one of them for $10,000 this year.”

Between 50-100 riders are expected to participate in the Patriots Tour.

Veterans in need or to refer a veteran in need should contact Dan Smith at dansmith1093@gmail.com or (928) 380-1629.

To donate contact Smith at beckismith0825@gmail.com or send checks or money orders payable to Nation of Patriots to 3454 North Andes Drive, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004.

More information is available at www.arizonanationofpatriots.com.