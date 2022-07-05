Community Calendar: week of July 6

Williams Training Series July 13

Coconino Community College and the city of Williams have partnered to offer training opportunities for employees in the city for free or at a discounted rate.

The upcoming training takes place July 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel. Participants will learn basic skills necessary for good customer service and will receive instructions by a certified hospitiality department trainer and guest service professional.

Sherwood Forest Estates community yard sale July 9

Sherwood Forest Estates POA community yard sale takes place July 9 from 8 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Sherwood Forest Estates Firehouse. A hamburger lunch will be served at the firehouse for a $5 donation. Proceeds raised will go to the Sherwood Estates Fire District.

Labor Daze event Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 9 p.m. Sept. 4.Organizers are currently seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the City of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Enchanted Unicorn Festival July 10

The Enchanted Unicorn Festival is coming to the Rodeo Barn in Williams July 10 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nation of Patriots fundraiser July 14

There will be a Nation of Patriots fundraiser July 14 at dj's Wild West Junction at 4 p.m.

Williams students return to school Aug. 8

The Williams Unified School District and Heritage School have announced the return to classes Aug. 8.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

To contribute to the op-ed section, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com